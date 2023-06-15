NHL Rumors: Patrick Roy, Kyle Dubas, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and the Los Angeles Kings

RDS: Patrick Roy when asked if any NHL teams had contacted him about a coaching position: “Absolutely none.”

On Kyle Dubas’ contract with the Penguins

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thougths on Kyle Dubas’ deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins: “There are some people who believe it was 7×7, I don’t think that’s the case, but I do think it’s a very big deal and I do think it will do the same thing for some executive salaries as Babcock’s did with coaches, I think it’s going to raise the bar”

On Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ next contract

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Pierre-Luc Dubois’ next contract: “A lot of people are assuming 8×9, and I don’t think that’s wrong… there’s probably a little bit of a swing there, like it’s as high as Barzal which is 9.15 and it could go as low a Larkin which is 8.75, it’s going to be somewhere in that range”

Los Angeles Kings options in net

Austin Stanovich of LA Hockey Now: Pheonix Copely is the only goaltender the Los Angeles Kings have under contract for next season.

Re-signing Joonas Korpisalo would be a safe options but there were reports on the weekend that talks hit a snag. Term and salary will be issues. He had a good season but had issues previously and had hip surgery last offseason. Two years at a reasonable number, say around $3 million, would suit the Kings.

Trading for Connor Hellebuyck. He’s on the wrong side of 30 and will be wanting a big contract extension, and the asking price will be high.

Juuse Saros would be a great acquisition but not likely to happen. The asking price is real high.

The asking price for Carter Hart is believed to be two first-round picks to get started, so that is unlikely as well.

It should be a no for John Gibson in terms of cost to acquire and his contract.

Pittsburgh Penguins UFA goalie Tristan Jarry could be an excellent option. Health could be an issue for Jarry. They Kings would need to clear some cap space.

Other free agent options include Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta and Semyon Varlamov.