NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalnache, Stars, Predators, Islanders, Maple Leafs, and the Canucks

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Tony DeAngelo is good to go.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour indicated that defenseman Brett Pesce may not be ready to return in the second round but he remains hopeful.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Joel Kiviranta and Jonathan Drouin are doing better.

Drouin hasn’t started skating yet.

Bednar said that Kiviranta skated yesterday and added: “making progress, but nothing significant just yet.”

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forwards Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa were on the ice for their morning mandatory skate yesterday.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Marchment wasn’t able to go for Game 6 last night.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators forward Cole Smith wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate.

Adam Kimelman: Predators defenseman Luke Schenn took part in their morning skate but was paired with an extra defenseman. Schenn missed Game 5 due to an illness. Preds coach Andrew Brunette said that Schenn is day-to-day.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield said that he had fractured his ankle in Game 1. Mayfield said that he’s started to walk around and that he’ll be ready for the start of training camp.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on forward Auston Matthews: “There’s been progress. He skated again here , but no determination on his availability.”

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice for the Canucks morning skate yesterday.

TSN: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that Demko (knee) is “generally progressing” but he didn’t do any “invasive drills” when he was on the ice yesterday.