NHL Deadline: Elvis Merzilkikins or Joonas Korpisalo Plus Taylor Hall Again

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Again, it has been a burning question for over a year now. Which goaltender do the Columbus Blue Jackets choose to go with in the future? Columbus and Jarmo Kekalainen have been tight-lipped but a decision has likely been made.

Both are starting goaltenders in Columbus considering how much they have played and how much rubber they have seen.

“I’m glad it’s not my decision,” one goaltending coach said.

One aspect that some point to is cap hit. Korpisalo only makes $2.8 million while Elvis Merzlikins earns $4 million. However, do not assume here. Could it be that Columbus knows what it has in Korpisalo and not fully in Merzilikins? That is a possibility too.

The trade market for goaltenders is very volatile. The UFA market will be this summer as well.

If Columbus wants a roster player out of the deal, that will have to wait until the summer. It seems that is where everyone is headed. However, one thing is clear. One of these goalies will be traded — eventually.

And that team will be getting a good starting goaltender that could be great in the right circumstance.

More Taylor Hall — But Linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: The case for acquiring Taylor Hall is that he is better than Alex Galchenyuk. Now, that is true. Hall could mesh well with William Nylander and John Tavares. There is a top-heavy feel with the Toronto Maple Leafs and some feel Hall could fix that. He could set up Nylander and Tavares with ease.

Now, does Hall have the wheels left? It’s a crazy question to ask but watch the last couple of seasons and ask again. There is little question that the left-winger can help on an already potent power play. After that though, there are more inquiries than answers.

Toronto can use their cap flexibility here and get a bit creative too. One thing is for sure, if the Maple Leafs get the Hall that is closer to that 2018 form, then a trade would be worth it. Stay tuned.