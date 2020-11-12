NHL Free Agency: The Remaining Unrestricted Free Agent Forwards

NHL free agency began over a month ago and there are still plenty of unrestricted free agent forwards looking for a home for next season.

We’re in the dog days of summer … errr fall. Things have been quiet of late but once the NHL and NHLPA have a better idea on when training camp could open and when the season may start, teams may look to add their last few pieces.

Mike Hoffman remains the top free agent available. He’s being patient and is willing to take a short-term deal according to his agent.