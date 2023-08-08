The madness of NHL Free Agency Frenzy is gone as the NHL Offseason has hit its dog days. Signings are slowly trickling in each day. There are still notable UFAs out there that may have to settle for PTOs once training camp starts. While notable RFAs are getting deals done before their arbitration hearings. However, there are some RFAs still waiting on deals opening them up to offer sheets.

While there are lot more misses than hits, there also can be hidden gems and deals GMs make to add depth to their roster or see a player have a bounce back season and help his career moving forward. Instead of going by East and West, this article will combine both conferences best value signings.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our value signings from NHL Free Agency.

NHL Free Agency Value Signings

Morgan Geekie – F – Boston Bruins

First on the list is Morgan Geekie. Geekie was not qualified by the Seattle Kraken and hit the open market. Boston is the perfect landing place for this versatile center.

He signed a two-year, $2 million deal with the Bruins. It carries a $1 million AAV. Right now he is the third line center behind Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle, but has the ability to move up or down the lineup. Geekie had 28 points (nine goals and 19 assists) in 69 games last year with the Kraken. That goes along with his four points (two goals and two assists) in 13 playoff games.

This is a solid add that will have value as the years go on.

Denis Gurianov – F – Nashville Predators

Another player on this list has to be Denis Gurianov. A sneaky good value signing by the Nashville Predators. The Canadiens did not want to qualify him, so he finds a home in Nashville with Barry Trotz as the new general manager.

It is a one-year deal at $850,000. Solid contract for a player who has the ability to be a consistent 30 point player in the league. He has dealt with some inconsistent play recently, however, this is a player that can score 15-20 goals a season.

Where he plays in the lineup will matter, but a great signing by the Predators. Gurianov has scored some big goals in his career especially when Dallas made the trip to the final in the bubble.

Evan Rodrigues– F – Florida Panthers

Another great play by the Florida Panthers, who made a lot of solid moves, with on being the addition of Evan Rodgriues.

Rodrigues signed a four-year deal worth $12 million and the contract carries a $3 million AAV. Rodrigues has been rock solid where ever he has played, from Buffalo to Pittsburgh to Colorado and he will do the same in Florida.

Rodrigues is a solid depth player for Florida. He can get 40 points a season, with around 15 goals a season. The value of the contract will be great. The Panthers needed depth scoring. Last season, Rodrigues he had 39 points (16 goals and 23 assists) in 69 games. He also recorded five points (one goal and four assists) in seven playoff games.

Again, another player that can play in the top six or middle six. A great value play for the Panthers.

Honorable Mention Move Of Free Agency

Jonathan Drouin – F – Colorado Avalanche

Many people will ask why Jonathan Drouin is on this list? It is because he is going to play with a familiar face in Nathan MacKinnon. Then the argument can be made for Connor Brown in Edmonton as value signing as well. Which it is for sure, but Drouin in that offense with MacKinnon will allow him to see his full potential as a player.

It has been a rocky road for Drouin in the NHL. Originally drafted by the Lightning, he was in and out of the lineup and could never find his groove. He was traded the Montreal Canadiens. Again never really found his true potential. Showed flashes of brilliance, but never really got it together.

Drouin has hit 53 points twice. His career high for goals is 21 an his career high for assists is 35. He has had to deal with injuries and bouts of inconsistent play. But if there is one player who can find a role in Colorado playing on that top line it is Drouin. Sneaky good signing.

Of course there are other players as well like Daniel Sprong in Detroit, Niko Mikkola in Florida, or a Kailer Yamamoto in Seattle. Whomever the player is sometimes these one-year low value contracts turn into great gems for the player and the team.

Again there are hits and misses in NHL Free Agency. However, sometimes the best signings are the ones nobody is talking about. These contracts and players on this list are them especially with the salary cap the way it is.