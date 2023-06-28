NHL Free Agent Rumors: Stars, Hurricanes, Wild, Bruins, and the Oilers

The Stars are still talking to Max Domi

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars are still talking to pending UFA Max Domi.

The Hurricanes won’t be re-signing Shayne Gostisbehere

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Marc Levine, the agent for Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said that he won’t be re-signing with the Hurricanes and will hit the open market on Saturday.

The Wild want to re-sign Ryan Reaves

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that he wants to pending UFA Ryan Reaves back and has talked to him several times. We’ll see if they’ll be able to get a deal done.

Unlikely that Dmitry Orlov is back with the Bruins

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins pending UFA defenseman Dmitry Orlov made it clear on break-up day that he’ll be looking for the best deal he can get given his age. That basically takes the Bruins out of it.

On Oilers free agents Klim Kostin, Mattias Janmark, Nick Bjugstad, Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on the Bob Stauffer Oilers Now radio show on pending RFA forward Klim Kostin.

“We’re quite a ways apart. So we’ll see.”

Holland said he’s had multiple talks with agent Paul Theofanous.

“I do know that he’s got options outside the National Hockey League. It’s obviously going to be a challenge. There’s no way I’m going to be able to bring our entire bottom part of our roster back for cap reasons. We’ve got to make decisions on which ones we want to keep. I like Klim, he got 10-11 goals, he can fight. I thought he hit real hard, he’s physical. So I’ll see.”

Jim Matheson: “Not sure why Klim Kostin would ever consider going back to KHL. He is an NHL player all day long and only 24. Standard negotiating ploy tossing out KHL offer to muddy waters”

Holland said that he’ll be meeting with the agents for Mattias Janmark and Nick Bjugstad. He added that they are close with Janmark.

Holland on pending RFA and arbitration eligible Ryan McLeod: “We’ll find a solution that works for him and works for us.”

Holland on pending RFA Evan Bouchard (no arb rights): “I’m confident in both cases we’re going to find a solution. I think ultimately they’re going to be one or two year deals.”