NHL Free Agents: 2021-22 NHL Unrestricted Free Agent Centers

Free agency is a long way away, but it never hurts to take a look at who could be available when the market opens up next July. It also gives us a sneak peek at some who might become available at the trade deadline.

For this segment, we are looking at pending unrestricted free agents centers.

Could the Pittsburgh Penguins look to move Evgeni Malkin if they fall out of the playoff race come March?

There are 88 listed centermen with an average age of 29.7.

32 players are currently 30-years old or older. There are 29 players who are 27-years old or younger.