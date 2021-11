The opening of NHL free agency is delayed again and is scheduled for July 13th, 2022.

At time of press, there are currently 111 NHL defensemen who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after this season. That number will obviously decline before free agency opens.

42 of the pending UFAs are right-handed, with 69 being left-handed.

The average age is 29.5 years old. 47 players are over 30-years old. There are 40 players who are currently 27-years old or younger.