NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avs, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Blues, and Golden Knights

Boston Bruins: Forward David Krejci and defenseman Charlie McAvoy are day-to-day according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Krejci is “doubtful” to play in back-to-back games this weekend,

McAvoy’s status for today will depend on how he responded to treatment yesterday.

Forward Taylor Hall is “getting closer.”

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is out with his second lower-body injury in the past two weeks.

“I would consider him day-to-day at this point,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told The Post when asked if there’s any long-term concern. “But we’re just going to wait for him to feel good before he plays, so I don’t have a timeline.”

Bednar adds.

“I think we’re sitting in a good spot, and we’re trying to make sure it’s not something that’s going to linger.”

Bennett Durando: Avalanche forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen stayed on the ice after practice yesterday.

Bennett Durando: Avs coach Jared Bednar on Lehkonen: “I’d like to get him in a game or two before playoff season, but weee just not sure if that’s gonna be possible or not.”

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper broke is knee cap in his first NHL game according to an Austrian media outlet. It’s reported that he’ll be out for six weeks. He won’t need surgery according to a Red Wings report.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod is on the LTIR retroactive to earlier last month and is eligible to return on Tuesday as he’s already been out for longer than 24 days and has missed over 10 games.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov will return to the lineup today. Forward Gustav Nyquist is questionable to return today.

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues are hopeful that forward Robert Thomas is able to return this season.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss is done for the season.

The Blues haven’t ruled out defenseman Robert Bortuzzo for the season just yet.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy on injured Mark Stone: “No news is good news.

“He’s been progressing well and there have been no setbacks, so that’s encouraging. I don’t know if that’s optimistic, it’s just he’s progressing well. No news is good news in terms of bad news… does that make any sense?”