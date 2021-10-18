NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Sharks and Maple Leafs

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar: “We’re going to take everybody that’s a possibility to play that’s not missing with COVID. They can’t travel with you if they have positive tests. Toews is going to make the trip because we need him skating with us. He’s getting close to taking contact”

Mike Chambers: Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin and his lower-body injury are not traveling with the team.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defensemen Damon Severson and Ty Smith had good skates on the weekend and they haven’t been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Matt Martin could be ready to return on Tuesday.

New York Rangers: Forward Kaapo Kakko is on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Tim Stutzle is okay and that x-rays were negative.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula is close to getting clearance to play according to coach Alain Vigneault. He is “95.5%” there and when cleared he can be sent to the AHL.

The Athletic: San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the next eight to 10 weeks with a lower-body injury that will require surgery.

Jonas Seigel: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl was still not feeling well (cold) yesterday and is questionable for tonight. Defenseman Jake Muzzin was given a maintenance day.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Forward Auston Matthews is feeling good and he thinks he’ll be able to play tonight.