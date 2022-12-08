NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Flyers, Blues, and Golden Knights

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar giving some injury updates.

Forwards Valeri Nichushkin and Darren Helm are getting closer to returning.

Forward Evan Rodrigues skated yesterday and should be able to return in the next week or two.

Defenseman Bowen Byram hasn’t started skating.

Peter Baugh: Helm skated in a no-contact jersey.

Forward Jean-Luc Foudy skated yesterday morning and is day-to-day.

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers have activated forward James van Riemsdyk from the IR.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The St. Louis Blues have lost forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug to injuries.

Buchnevich is out with a lower-body injury and Krug has an upper-body injury.

Ben Gotz: Missing from the Vegas Golden Knights: morning skate were Jack Eichel, Alex Pietrangelo and Brett Howden.

Vegas Golden Knights: “Alex Pietrangelo is away from the team and will remain so indefinitely due to an illness in the family. The Vegas Golden Knights wholeheartedly support Alex and the Pietrangelos and ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Cap Friendly: The Golden Knights place Howden on the LTIR and non-roster Pietrangelo.

The Golden Knights have a LTIR pool of $15.6 million, have used $14.5 and have $1.1 million in LTIR cap space.

Owen Krepps: Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson will be out for two to three weeks after having knee surgery.