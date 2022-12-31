NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Oilers, Canadiens, Senators, Penguins and Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche: Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm skated in a regular jersey. Forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Kaut skated in no-contact jerseys.

: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that MacKinnon is “very close.” It’s possible that he plays tonight against the Maple Leafs. Ryan Boulding: Bednar said the Helm is progressing but they don’t have a timeline on him.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl missed last night’s game.

: Draisaitl had missed their last two practices and had been questionable to play. NHL.com: Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn’t give an update on Draisaitl: “We’re nursing some bumps and bruises right now,” Woodcroft said Thursday. ” … I think just the rigors of an NHL season lends itself to bumps and bruises.”

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Kaiden Guhle missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders have placed forward Simon Holmstrom on the IR retroactive to Dec. 23rd with a lower-body injury. He’s out day-to-day.

Forward Oliver Wahlstrom was placed on the IR retroactive to Dec. 27th with a lower-body injury. He’s out indefinitely.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Artem Zub will return to the lineup tonight.

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

SinBin.vegas: Not skating at practice for the Vegas Golden Knights yesterday were forwards Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden, and defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud.

: Eichel has been skating but yesterday was a scheduled day off. He’s expected to skate today. There is no timeline for when he’ll be ready to return. SinBin.vegas: Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t rule out Martinez returning to the lineup tonight. Dorofeyev has been ruled out.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault skated in a no-contract jersey.