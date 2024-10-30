NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, and Sharks

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on forward Ross Colton: “He’s going to miss some time.”

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Motte is not available for tonight, and when he’s cleared, they’ll need to make a roster decision.

TSN: Chris Johnston said nothing may come out regarding Connor McDavid‘s injury until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest. Doctors in Edmonton will be evaluating him and they will be cautious with him. It’s a long season and you don’t want to rush anything.

“We all saw the play. He went with his left skate first into the boards on that 37-second shift before he had to leave the ice. They’ll be looking at his leg to see what the nature of the injury is and update us from there.

At this point, I’m not expecting anything in the near future, but given who Connor McDavid is, given where we are in the season, I would expect an extreme amount of caution to be taken with his recovery. ”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon returned to the lineup last night. He’s been out since their second game of the season with a lower-body injury. It was related to the hip and back surgeries he’s had this past year.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle was in a regular jersey at their morning skate.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov is still day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (unspecified) and David Perron (personal) didn’t take part in their morning skate.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Bryan Rust is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

No status change for Blake Lizotte, Matt Nieto, Vasily Ponomarev.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Ty Dellandrea on the IR and recalled Ethan Cardwell.

Callum Fraser: St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.