NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Predators, Blues, and Lightning

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood missed yesterday’s practice with an illness.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen practiced in a regular jersey.

Evan Rawal: Avs coach Jared Bednar said the other day that Lehkonen wants to start taking contact.

NHL: Avs defenseman Josh Manson left their morning skate early and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

NHL: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen didn’t travel with the team.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was on the ice after leaving Saturday’s game early.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, goaltender Filip Gustavsson, and forward Kirill Kaprizov are all skating and progressing.

NHL: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators forward Cody Glass returns to the lineup tonight. Glass said that physically he’s been ready but not mentally.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Drew Bannister said that defenseman Justin Faulk had skated the past two days on his own and added: “He’ll probably skate with us in the morning tomorrow, but he wouldn’t be available for us tomorrow night (against Florida).”

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Erik Cernak will return to the lineup tonight.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning coach Cooper on defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who is eligible to come off the LTIR on Saturday: “I wouldn’t put any hard, fast dates. They’ve (Sergachev and Jeannot) got some significant injuries.”

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning coach Cooper said that forward Tanner Jeannot was still being evaluated to determine how serious the injury he suffered on Saturday is. It’s looking more week-to-week than day-to-day at this point.