NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and their goaltending situation

What will the Toronto Maple Leafs do about their goaltending situation between now and the trade deadline and for the rest of the season?

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman when asked what the thinks the Toronto Maple Leafs will do with their goaltending situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Well, you mentioned the goaltending situation. Ilya Samsonov placed on waivers a few days ago. What do you think the Leafs do now with that netminder situation?

Friedman: “Well, the one thing is, I believe, Steve, that they think their long-term number one is going to be Joseph Woll, who’s injured right now. And he’s signed for another year and a great number under $800,000. And I do think the organization believes in him. He’s going to be back probably after the All-Star break.

In the interim, Martin Jones, who was there number three, has really stabilized the team. And I think what they’re going to try to do, is they’re going to try to go with Jones and Dennis Hildeby, and we’ll see if Hildeby plays in Anaheim (Hildeby didn’t), until Woll healthy.”

As I mentioned before, they looked around. They did try to see if, like, I don’t think the organization was united and it was a great idea to bring Hildeby up now, but sometimes you just get forced into situations. They didn’t like what else was available.

They had to get Samsonov work. He’s not even with the AHL team right now. They’re playing as we speak. He’s working out with their goalie coach Hannu Tolvanen, and he’s just they’re working on him on the ice and off the ice and they just want to see if they can get them back into a better frame of mind.

I don’t think Matt Murray is an option this year. I just think the injury is going to keep them out. But I think when this is over and Woll is healthy, it’s going to be Woll and Jones and they’ll see if there’s anything else they decide to do from now until the end of the season.