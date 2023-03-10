NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, and Canucks

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Kurtis MacDermid is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Avs coach Bednar isn’t sure if Gabriel Landeskog will be able to return to his elite play after his latest knee surgery.

“And am I a little bit concerned? Yeah,” Bednar said Wednesday. “I mean, he hasn’t played all year. Do I think that he can easily come out of this and be fine? Yeah, I mean, he’s putting in the work. So, only time will tell. You just don’t know.”

The surgery Landeskog had in October isn’t related to the knee surgery he had last March 21st. There is still no timetable on when he could return.

Dallas Stars: Forward Tyler Seguin left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Darren Dreger: Seguin suffered a bad laceration above his knee. Unrelated to Seguin’s injury, but the at the GM meetings next week they will be talking about these injuries and what protection is available.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that goaltender Ville Husso and forward David Perron were given maintenance and should be good for this weekend.

Helene St. James: Red Wings coach Lalonde said that forward Robby Fabbri is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. They will be cautious with him.

Ansar Khan: Fabbri hasn’t been ruled out this weekend and they’ll know after practice tomorrow if he’ll be able to go or if they’ll need to recall someone.

Connor McDavid left the game but later returned.

I reached for my rosary and drenched my McDavid jersey with holy water after this play.

What a relief to see Connor back on the ice. #Oilers

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Kirill Kaprizov is expected to be out for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Kirby Dach will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Forward Brendan Gallagher is out three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj had shoulder surgery and he’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Christian Dvorak missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter on his health: “I am finally feeling better, finally progress, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I am hopeful to play again, I will give it another try in the fall.”