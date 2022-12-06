NHL Injuries: Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Predators, Rangers, Penguins, Leafs and More

Adam Kimelman: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on their injuries: “This is probably as bad as I can remember. … No one’s gonna feel sorry for us.”

“It’s up to us to go and play and put our best foot forward and that’s all you can do. You got to just keep grinding and hopefully we get reinforcements back pretty soon here.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek said that he's going to be out long-term with concussion symptoms.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek said that he’s going to be out long-term with concussion symptoms.

Jeff Svoboda : Voracek said that still having symptoms from the concussion he suffered on November 4th but added “I see some rumors that I’m in a tough spot or something. Obviously, it’s not a great feeling to have a concussion, but it’s not as bad as it sounds on the internet over the last few days”

: Voracek is under contract through next season and didn’t rule out returning at some point. Sounds like there is a slim chance that he returns this season and it’s going to be a long process. Aaron Portzline: Voracek said he’s had seven or eight concussions “and then there are those little ones when you’re not sure.”

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto returned to the lineup.

Cap Friendly: The Florida Panthers have placed forward Patric Hornqvist on the LTIR. The Panthers now have enough space to activate forward Anthony Duclair off of the LTIR.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Eric Engels: Canadiens Brendan Gallagher missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury and is expected to be out for two to four weeks.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is out again with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators Zac Bierk is still suffering some effects from a concussion.

Darren Dreger: Senators defenseman Artem Zub could be out for two to weeks after taking a puck to the face.

Bruce Garrioch : Zub could be out three weeks to a month with a jaw injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is getting close to returning and it could happen this week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan: “Sid, Geno and Casey are all sick. Hopefully they’ll feel better . We thought it was best to keep them away from the rink. We’ll see how they feel in the morning.”

Sullivan added that forward Ryan Poehling is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie (oblique) took part in his first full practice since the injury.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed another game for personal reasons.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper is day-to-day.