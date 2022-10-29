NHL Injuries: Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, and Capitals

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin missed last night’s game and is out day-to-day.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said Nichushkin has a lower-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Blankenburg missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on Sunday in New York.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has been dealing with a nagging upper-body injury. He had a maintenance day yesterday but is expected to play today.

Daniella Bruce: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that Oskar Sundqvist missed yesterday’s practice and isn’t expected to be in the lineup today.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Filip Chytil wasn’t feeling well towards the end of practice and won’t be traveling with the team.

Forward Vitali Kravtsov has been cleared to return.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub will be out for one to two weeks with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators goaltender Cam Talbot will travel with the team on their road trip but he won’t play.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was cleared to play but wasn’t in the lineup last night.

Forward Jason Zucker missed last night’s game as well.

Tarik El-Bashir: The Washington Capitals have placed defenseman Alex Alexeyev on the LTIR, retroactive to October 11th. He’s been loaned to Hershey of the AHL on a long-term conditioning assignment.