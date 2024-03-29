NHL Injuries: Avs, Panthers, Wild, Predators, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks, and Jets

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forwards Valeri Nichushkin (lower-body) and Joel Kiviranta (ill) were not in the lineup last night.

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad returned to the lineup after missing seven games.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin returned to the lineup last night.

Alan Robinson: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba were on the ice for the morning skate yesterday in regular jerseys.

Ryan Boulding: Lindgren returned last night after missing their past four games with a lower-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said that defenseman Jamie Drysdale is making progress but is not as close as fellow defenseman Nick Seeler.

Briere seems confident that Drysdale will be able to return before the end of the regular season but not as confident with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on defenseman Morgan Rielly: “He remains day to day. We’re hopeful he is going to bounce back. Once he gets through this day or two here, it’s not going to be a lingering situation. It’s not an injury that’s going to be ongoing. Once he’s past it, he’s past it.”

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren missed last night’s games with an upper-body injury and coach Sheldon Keefe said “he will miss some time for us.”

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua returned to the lineup after missing the past 18 games with an upper-body injury.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi took part in their morning skate yesterday.