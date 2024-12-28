NHL Injuries: Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Wild, Sens, Pens, Sharks, Kraken, Leafs, Canucks, and Caps

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson returned to the lineup after being out for 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars: Forward Mason Marchment left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mason Marchment gets helped off the ice after taking a puck to the face for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/yLNPydkYAT — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 28, 2024

Dave Hogg: Detroit Red Wings defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot returned to the lineup last night.

George Richards: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine practiced yesterday. He left Monday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Taylor Baird: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov didn’t travel with the team and missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

“He was a little sore going into the break,” Wild coach John Hynes said Friday. “Talked to the doctors yesterday and right now, as far as I know, he’s day to day and we’ll see how he feels moving forward.

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek has missed 11 games with a lower-body injury and defenseman Jake Middleton has been out for seven games with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: It’s not known when Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark will return. He’s out this weekend and likely for the remaining five games of their road trip.

Back on December 22nd against the Oilers, he left the game with back tightness.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg‘s return is imminent. He was injured two weeks ago in warmups.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (lower-body) practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out since December 14th.

Defenseman Owen Pickering is out with a concussion.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jake Walman (lower-body) and forward William Eklund (upper-body) missed last night’s game and are listed as day-to-day.

Max Miller: Sharks forward Klim Kostin was activated from the IR and could return tonight. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Emerald City Hockey: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (injured) and forward Andre Burakovsky (illness) didn’t travel with the team and aren’t playing tonight according to coach Dan Bylsma.

Joey Daccord was hurt against Colorado, but finished the game. Wonder if it’s more serious than we thought. https://t.co/8D12dPOOgM pic.twitter.com/W5ne6OFmI0 — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) December 27, 2024

NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed last night’s game and is likely out tonight as well. He missed their final two games before the break with an upper-body injury, and nine games in November.

Coach Craig Berube when asked if it’s a new injury or the previous one: “probably a little of both.”

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson are doubtful for tonight according to coach Rick Tocchet.

“I don’t know if its day to day or weekly. That’s why they are going to go see their people.”

Hughes was questionable ahead of their last game on December 23rd. Pettersson was only on the ice for one shift in the third period of that game before leaving.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin is a possibility for tonight’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Sonny Milano (upper-body) skated on his own in a no-contact jersey before practice yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Lars Eller (illness) was back practicing.