NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Red Wings, Panthers, Penguins, Kraken and Golden Knights

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews wasn’t at practice. They said on Sunday he had a non-COVID illness.

Mario Tirabassi: Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane downplaying his injury and he’s not worried about it: “When you’re on the ice, it’s not something you think about. Just go about it as best you can.”

Ben Pope: Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson will be good go tonight against the Ducks.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi could return on Friday as this screw and bands were removed from his face.

Forward Jujhar Khaira is expected to start skating soon.

Goaltender Alex Stalock is hopeful he’ll be able to travel with the team later this week.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram has been out since November with a lower-body injury and is happy to be back: “I was just happy it wasn’t my head. It was a lot easier to be out when you’re still feeling good, feeling yourself. A limb is kind of ‘whatever,’” he said with a laugh.

Peter Baugh: Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin is ready to return.

Defenseman Josh Manson is progressing.

Forward Gabriel Landeskog is expected to start skating soon.

Evan Rawal: Manson won’t play on the trip but he did travel with them. Coach Jared Bednar said they will go with 11 forwards and seven defenseman as “that’s all we have.”

Ryan Boulding: Avs forward Darren Helm skated in a no-contact jersey.

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek returned to practice yesterday after leaving Sundays.

Max Bultman: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that defenseman Mark Pysyk is unlikely to return this season.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov will miss practice today but coach Paul Maurice expects him to play on Thursday.

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (upper-body) and defenseman Jan Rutta (upper-body) worked out before practice.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken forward Matty Berniers and Jaden Schwartz, and defenseman Justin Schultz were back on the ice.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that there’s an opportunity for forward Mark Stone to return this year the longer they play.

“I cannot answer (if I expect him back this year). I’m not going to say he’s not expected back. That will depend on his individual recovery. I was told there’s an opportunity, but when that is I don’t know. If we can extend our season then that obviously increases our odds.”