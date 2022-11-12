NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have activated defenseman Ian Mitchell of the IR and assigned him to the AHL.

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have placed Darren Helm on the LTIR and they are the 16th team to put a player on LTRI this season. Last season a record 16 teams used LTIR.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets placed defensemen Nick Blankenburg (lower-body), and forwards Sean Kuraly (upper-body) and Jakub Voracek (upper-body) on the IR.

Voracek is on the IR retroactive to November 4th.

Kuraly is on the IR retroactive to November 5th.

Defenseman Zach Werenski suffered a torn labrum and separated shoulder on Thursday and will be out for the rest of the regular season.

Blankenberg will be out for six to eight weeks after fracturing his ankle and suffering a high ankle sprain on Thursday.

Dallas Stars: Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov missed last night’s game.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane said the skate cut went right down to the bone.

Kateie Engleson: The Florida Panthers have activated defenseman Aaron Ekblad from the LTIR.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray won’t be ready to return tonight.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette is in COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: Capitals defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov were on the ice before the teams morning skate.