NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Flyers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson re-aggravated his ankle last night and is questionable for tonight.

He didn’t play at all in the third period last night. He returned on Tuesday after missing 20 games with an ankle injury.

“He got banged up, so we’re going to have to wait and see,” Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. “I think he’s just sore. He’s trying, he’s doing all the right things, so I think he puts himself in a position where it’s going to be sore.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz missed last night’s game with flu-like symptoms.

Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues returned to the lineup last night.

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid skated with the team for the first time since he suffered his injury.

Forward Darren Helm is skating with the team but things are progressing slowly.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers forwards Patrick Brown and Max Willman are out with upper-body injuries.

Bill Meltzer: Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo has taken a personal leave and has been put on non-roster status.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin didn’t return to the game after taking a shot to his right knee area. He had ACL and MCL surgery two years ago on that knee.

“I think the preliminary prognosis is positive,” Mike Sullivan said. “That’s a positive sign. We’ll see how he is tomorrow. Obviously, he got hit with that shot. Funny way to score. A goal is a goal.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Morgan Rielly is doing better and should start skating soon but is “a ways away” from being able to return to the lineup.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller (upper-body) was able to return last night after missing Tuesday’s game.

Samantha Pell: Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. Kuemper is still on the IR with an upper-body injury.

TSN: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was on the ice for the first time yesterday since his sports hernia surgery on November 23rd. The timeline for him to return had been six to eight weeks.