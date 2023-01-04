NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Canucks, Golden Knights and Jets

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Patrick Kane left last night’s game early.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane was on the ice yesterday. On Sunday Kane appeared to injure his right knee. He has said after the game that he thought he would be fine.

Mario Tirabassi: Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche forwards Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues will travel with the team on their two-game road trip.

: Avs Rodrigues wasn’t on the ice yesterday. Evan Rawal : Nichushkin was pushing his injured ankle yesterday. Defenseman Josh Manson and goaltender Pavel Francouz were on the ice for the first time since their injuries.

: Nichushkin was pushing his injured ankle yesterday. Defenseman Josh Manson and goaltender Pavel Francouz were on the ice for the first time since their injuries. Evan Rawal: Nichushkin stayed on the ice for the start of practice but didn’t stick around that long. It was still a good sign.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde confirmed that Robby Fabbri will be returning to the lineup tonight.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice confirmed that defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been playing through something.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Maurice on Anthony Duclair: “We’ve still got him listed as week to week. We’re far more likely to be talking about him and giving you a more-detailed update probably after the All-Star break.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek was given a maintenance day yesterday but should be ready to go tonight.

Forward Brandon Duhaime missed last night’s game.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat took part in another full practice yesterday and has been ramping up his intensity.

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forwards Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar will be available tonight.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck was on the ice for their optional skate yesterday. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Andrew Gross: Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri was on the ice for their optional skate. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Coach Bruce Boudreau on injured goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward Tanner Pearson.

” skated morning. So that was really good. I mean, but just no equipment or nothing. But he skated morning and he felt pretty good. He’s hoping to at least put the equipment on. Hoping before this week is out.

Pearson again, same thing. Skated with pucks. Shooting pucks . So he’s getting closer. We’re hoping that he, both of them can make the road trip with us.

So that would be a big boost if that could happen.”

“We’re not anticipating back within a week or anything, but he’d be the kind of guy who would think, it’s not my decision, but would be able to step in after a couple good practices I would think.” ** NHLRumors.com transcription

Danny Webster: The Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Jack Eichel from the IR.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt and forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti all practiced in regular jerseys but stayed out for some extra work when practice ended.