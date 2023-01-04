NHL Rumors: Jakub Vrana, Joel Edmundson, Vladislav Gavrikov and a Trade Bait Board

Someone could claim Jakub Vrana

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Jakub Vrana is on waivers and is healthy and ready to go. The Detroit Red Wings are in need of a roster spot as Robby Fabbri is about to return and Tyler Bertuzzi is getting close.

“But I think this is someone will get a long look from other teams for a waiver claim. Has a big price tag – $5.25 million through next season – but he has a strong history of production.”

Two defensemen who could net a first-round pick

TSN: Chris Johnston on two defensemen who could cost a first-round pick at the trade deadline.

“I think if the Montreal Canadiens are to move Joel Edmundson at this deadline, you’re looking at a first-round pick, plus. Same in Columbus with Vladislav Gavrikov – their defencemen. These are similar returns that we’ve seen with other defencemen at previous deadlines. And so maybe that doesn’t come up right away.

And there may be one other wrinkle in the Gavrikov situation. Lots of teams out there like him, but Columbus does too. And I don’t believe the Blue Jackets have yet determined if they are going to sell this player.”

Top 25 NHL trade bait board

The Athletic: Top 25 players who could be traded.

1. Bo Horvat – C – Vancouver Canucks – pending UFA

2. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes – two years left

3. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA

4. Timo Meier – LW – San Jose Sharks – pending RFA

5. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA

6. John Klingberg – RD – Anahiem Ducks – pending UFA

7. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues – pending UFA

8. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues – pending UFA

9. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blues Jackets – pending UFA

10. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks – two years left

11. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild – pending UFA

12. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes – pending UFA

13. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Edmonton Oilers – pending RFA

14. Anthony Duclair – RW – Florida Panthers – one year left

15. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers – pending UFA

16. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens – pending UFA

17. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA

18. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens – one year left

19. James Reimer – G – San Jose Sharks – pending UFA

20. Gustav Nyquist – LW – Columbus Blue Jackets – pending UFA

21. Dmitry Kulikov – RD – Anaheim Ducks – pending UFA

22. Max Domi – C – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA

23. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators – pending UFA

24. Luke Schenn – D – Vancouver Canucks – pending UFA

25. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes – pending UFA