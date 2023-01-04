NHL Rumors: Jakub Vrana, Joel Edmundson, Vladislav Gavrikov and a Trade Bait Board

Someone could claim Jakub Vrana
TSN: Chris Johnston said that Jakub Vrana is on waivers and is healthy and ready to go. The Detroit Red Wings are in need of a roster spot as Robby Fabbri is about to return and Tyler Bertuzzi is getting close.
“But I think this is someone will get a long look from other teams for a waiver claim. Has a big price tag – $5.25 million through next season – but he has a strong history of production.”
Two defensemen who could net a first-round pick
TSN: Chris Johnston on two defensemen who could cost a first-round pick at the trade deadline.
“I think if the Montreal Canadiens are to move Joel Edmundson at this deadline, you’re looking at a first-round pick, plus. Same in Columbus with Vladislav Gavrikov – their defencemen. These are similar returns that we’ve seen with other defencemen at previous deadlines. And so maybe that doesn’t come up right away.
And there may be one other wrinkle in the Gavrikov situation. Lots of teams out there like him, but Columbus does too. And I don’t believe the Blue Jackets have yet determined if they are going to sell this player.”
Top 25 NHL trade bait board
The Athletic: Top 25 players who could be traded.
1. Bo Horvat – C – Vancouver Canucks – pending UFA
2. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes – two years left
3. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA
4. Timo Meier – LW – San Jose Sharks – pending RFA
5. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA
6. John Klingberg – RD – Anahiem Ducks – pending UFA
7. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues – pending UFA
8. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues – pending UFA
9. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blues Jackets – pending UFA
10. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks – two years left
11. Matt Dumba – RD – Minnesota Wild – pending UFA
12. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes – pending UFA
13. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Edmonton Oilers – pending RFA
14. Anthony Duclair – RW – Florida Panthers – one year left
15. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers – pending UFA
16. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens – pending UFA
17. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA
18. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens – one year left
19. James Reimer – G – San Jose Sharks – pending UFA
20. Gustav Nyquist – LW – Columbus Blue Jackets – pending UFA
21. Dmitry Kulikov – RD – Anaheim Ducks – pending UFA
22. Max Domi – C – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA
23. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators – pending UFA
24. Luke Schenn – D – Vancouver Canucks – pending UFA
25. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes – pending UFA