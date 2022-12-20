NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers, Isles, Flyers, Pens, Leafs and Canucks

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock has been activated from the IR. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi has been put on the IR with a ‘facial fracture.’

NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner is expected to be out for four weeks after having surgery on his broken thumb.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said they’d know more on forward Yegor Chinakhov‘s injury today.

A replay on what happened with Chinakhov. Didn’t look great. pic.twitter.com/ehw73Q8Vme — CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) December 20, 2022

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ryan Murray is dealing with back issues again. He’s dealt with a disc issue in his lower back dating back to when he played with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Florida Panthers: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day. Forward Anton Lundell is getting closer to returning to the lineup. Forward Colin White returned to the lineup last night.

Katie Engleson: Panthers Barkov has a lower-body injury that he suffered against the Devils.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that they don’t expect goaltender Semyon Varlamov‘s lower-body injury to be long-term.

Lamoriello said the same for defenseman Adam Pelech. He hasn’t started skating yet.

Forwards Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri are day-to-day.

Kevin Kurz: Lamoriello on Varlamov: “We’ll find out in the next couple of days just to see to what extent. I do not feel it’s going to be long term, by any means.”

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Wade Allison has been cleared for contact but isn’t sure if he’ll be ready to get back into the lineup tonight against Columbus.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that forward Sean Couturier should be starting to skate soon and that he’s still on track to return at the end of February, early March.

Forward Bobby Brink will visit with doctors on Thursday and he could get full clearance to return.

Dan Rosen: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will miss the remainder of the season after he’ll have neck surgery on Wednesday.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Josh Archibald was having an undisclosed injury evaluated yesterday.

Forward Jason Zucker practiced yesterday but is still listed as week-to-week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Jason Zucker: “He participated today. We’ll see how he responds. His status hasn’t changed at this point, but obviously it’s a great first step.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok skated with the team for the first time since suffering his groin injury.

David Alter: Jarnkrok has been skating for a week and he said he intends to play tonight.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Travis Dermott has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) on a conditioning stint.