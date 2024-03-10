NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Kings, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Harvey Valentine: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev returned to the lineup after missing the past 19 games with a lower-body injury.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth missed yesterday’s game due to an illness.

George Richards of NHL.com: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad left in the first period with a lower-body injury after colliding with teammate Vladimir Tarasenko. Forward Evan Rodrigues left in the second period after blocking a shot. Both players will be evaluated today but they have a good idea already. Coach Paul Maurice on Ekblad.

“He’s going to be OK. I don’t know when he is coming back, it could be practice Monday or maybe a little longer.”

Dan Greenspan of NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with a left arm injury.

Anthony Di Marco: Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Johansen apparently is dealing with some injuries and it’s not known if he’ll report to Lehigh Valley (AHL). If he’s healthy after the season, he’ll be a buyout candidate.

Corey Long of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury. He wasn’t able to put any pressure on his right leg. Coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update after the game.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he’s being assessed to determine the extent of his injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Goaltender Thatcher Demko leaves last night’s game early.

Jeff Paterson : At yesterday’s morning skate it looked like Demko was in some discomfort. It didn’t look like anything serious but people who saw it, noted it. They were up 4-0 nothing when they took him out of the game, so it might be precautionary.

: At yesterday’s morning skate it looked like Demko was in some discomfort. It didn’t look like anything serious but people who saw it, noted it. They were up 4-0 nothing when they took him out of the game, so it might be precautionary. Daniel Wagner: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet suggested that the morning skate thing was a “fluke thing.”

Was this where Demko got hurt? pic.twitter.com/qmlTEN6Vs7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 10, 2024

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was on the ice for their morning skate in a regular jersey.