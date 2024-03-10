NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Brad Treliving Knew They Couldn’t Fill All Their Needs

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said yesterday wasn’t that busy for them as they already had an idea of the market. They had some needs but their reality was they knew they wouldn’t be able to fill all.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nick Kypreos: “Get your thoughts about the trades that you made including Connor Dewar for Minnesota for a fourth. Yust your overall thoughts .”

Treliving: “Well, thanks for having me on guys.Yeah, it was I would call it Nick a sort of a usual trade deadline. You know, day and you know leading up to are obviously, you lots of deals take place probably in the last couple of days leading up to the deadline.

NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and the New Jersey Devils

I don’t know if it was that busy for us today. You know, we kind of spent the week leading up to the deadline to, certain things that you, you may try to accomplish or trying to accomplish and have a good understanding of, of what you may or may not be able to get done.

As far as the acquisition today as Connor Dewar, you know, as we looked at our group here and identified some needs, you know, at the end of the day, you know, we had some, some needs, if you will going into to, to the team, or going into the deadline as we watched her team and, you know, the reality was, we weren’t going to be able to fill everything that we wanted to.

And certainly in some cases that have, you know, whether it be you know, the things I always look at is, you watch your team, you determine what your needs are, then you look at it as is what you need (a) available. You know, what’s, what’s the cost? What’s the acquisition cost and see, you know, do you have the cost to get the acquisition done?

So as we looked around, one of the things that we wanted to try to add to our group is, add (a) some depth senator, somebody who’s defensively responsible. Is a good penalty killer.

NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Flyers, and the Penguins

You know, one of the areas of our team right now is our penalty kill that needs to get better you know, we were not able to airlift a bunch of new penalty killers in. So number one, we’ve got to, we’ve got to tighten things up from a structural standpoint to be, if there’s an area to tweak ourselves personnel wise, it’s an area we want to do.

Connor is a guy that came in from a cost from, a from a cost fit in terms of the cap hit. A real competitive player.”