NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Kings, Rangers, Flyers, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe has been cleared to return and is expected to be in the lineup on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that forward Patrik Laine is improving and back on the ice, but he is not going to be able to play over their next couple of games.

Aaron Portzline: Larsen added that there hasn’t been a change to his previous recovery timeline (three to four weeks). He was on the ice taking some light shots.

George Richards: The injury to Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour isn’t considered serious.

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Alex Iafallo on the IR.

Jon Rosen: Iafallo returned to LA for further evaluation. Have been told that his injury is likely week-to-week.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Vitali Kravtsov and Ryan Carpenter have been given clearance to return to the lineup. The Rangers will have some lineup decisions to make before Thursday’s game.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Kravtsov was skating in Chris Kreider‘s spot during practice yesterday which may be an indication that he’s not ready to return just yet. He was in a full contact jersey.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers forward Patrick Brown and Owen Tippett were on the ice skating after practice yesterday.

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have activated forward Alexander Barabanov off the IR.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner after Monday’s game that saw Jake Muzzin leave early with a neck injury.

“I haven’t seen him yet but and like I’ve been saying a lot, that’s probably by best friend on this team. Outside of hockey this is way bigger. He’s got two unbelievable daughters, unbelievable wife and you just wish the very best for him. You have so much to live for in this life with your family. Hopefully everything is okay with him. We’re very blessed to have an unbelievable medical staff here that takes care of their players very well and knows what to do. Obviously one of my best friends. Brothers, really. So hopefully he’s okay.”

À suivre : Jake Muzzin n’a pas complété le match des Maple Leafs ce soir après cette collision, blessé au cou. Il est plutôt malchanceux celui-là. Il avait raté une bonne partie du camp d’entraînement, blessé au dos…pic.twitter.com/BobDA13UKo — Raphaël Guillemette (@raphael_SRC) October 18, 2022

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev returned to the lineup and defenseman Tyler Myers is re-joining the team.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Connor Brown didn’t practice yesterday. He suffered a lower-body injury Monday night.