NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Devils, Penguins, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Taylor Hall will have surgery on his right knee and is done for the rest of the season.

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Hall could have played through the injury, taking days/games off but Hall and Blackhawks came to a mutual understanding that surgery right now is best course to take. He’s a year left on his contract, so let him get his knee fixed and focus on next season.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek didn’t practice yesterday.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forwards Timo Meier and Tomas Nosek didn’t practice yesterday.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said there was no change in any of their injured players.

Forward Bryan Rust is progressing, is day-to-day and he didn’t skate yesterday.

Erik Erlendsson: The Tampa Bay Lightning will likely activate Andrei Vasilevskiy from the LTIR today. Goaltender Matt Tomkins was placed on waivers yesterday.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok will be a game-time decision tonight. He had some imaging done yesterday and the results were good.

LeafsPR: Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg was placed on the LTIR.

Chris Johnston : It’s not known at this time if Klingberg will need surgery. There is time to rehab and go through the process. He’s out until at least December 12th.

: It’s not known at this time if Klingberg will need surgery. There is time to rehab and go through the process. He’s out until at least December 12th. Frank Seravalli : “ Some speculation today that John Klingberg ’s season is over with #LeafsForever . That may well be the case but not definitive yet. Leafs need more information on a path forward – rehab or surgery? Either way, he’s going to miss some time, hence the LTIR designation.”

: “ David Alter: With the Maple Leafs placing Klingberg on the LTIR, they can know carry 23 players on the roster for the first time this year and they have the room to active Conor Timmins from the LTIR when he’s ready.

#LeafsForever now have 5 players and $16,962,500 in cap hit on LTIR Updated after placing Klingberg and his $4.15M on LTI:

LTIR Relief: $17.0M

LTIR Used: $13.6M

LTIR Remaining: $3.4Mhttps://t.co/dIZPtUql1N — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 23, 2023

Sekeres and Price: Patrick Johnston on what he thinks is ailing Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson: “I’ve come to the conclusion it’s a groin issue. Those don’t heal easily, especially when you’re playing this many games. It’s the kind of thing that needs rest.”