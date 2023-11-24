NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Arizona Coyotes are looking for NHL players and they hope Sean Durzi can be part of their core

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes are talking to teams about moving some of their prospects or their accumulation of draft picks for existing NHL players – similar to their offseason trade from defenseman Sean Durzi for a 2024 second-round pick.

The 25-year-old Durzi is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He’s off to a good start with the Coyotes and GM Bill Armstrong hopes Durzi can be a part of their core.

Elias Pettersson isn’t in a big rush

TSN: Chris Johnston says that Elias Pettersson does have another year of restricted free agency and although there are contract talks, he could wait.

“He could go to arbitration this summer. He could even just take his qualifying offer, which would be over $8 million so as I think all agents and players are trying to get their mind wrapped around where the salary cap is going, we’re finally going to emerge from this freeze that we’ve been in the last few seasons, I think that Pettersson maybe isn’t in as big a rush to make a big decision right now. Maybe he’ll let the season play out a bit more and use that extra time to make a decision if needed.”

The Philadelphia Flyers have two depth defensemen that might interest some

TSN: The Philadelphia Flyers are a bubble team right now and Darren Dreger says that could be looking at being a buyer or a seller. They’re looking to build a stronger foundation.

“They’re willing to listen basically on every position – not every player, but every position. They feel like they’ve got the assets to move. I’m looking at a couple of veteran defencemen, I’m looking at Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. These guys are 29, 30 years of age with the Philadelphia Flyers, they’re in the 20-plus range in terms of the minutes that they can consume so in terms of depth defencemen, I think that Danny Briere is going to continue to get interest in those two guys.”