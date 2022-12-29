NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Senators, Devils, Islanders, Penguins, Flyers, Blues, Leafs and Capitals

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (COVID) was on the ice for practice yesterday.

L.A. Lariviere: Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (upper-body) is progressing and skating.

Forward Sean Monahan started skating yesterday. Forward Paul Byron (hip) had started to progress the past couple of weeks but he is not expected to start skating soon.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev didn’t practice yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Artem Zub needs to have another x-ray before getting clearance for contact.

James Nichols: The New Jersey Devils place defensemen John Marino and Ryan Graves on the IR. The Devils recall Tyce Thompson and Tyler Wotherspoon.

Cap Friendly: The Devils have placed forward Ondrej Palat on the LTIR.

Cap Friendly: Palat has been out since October and going on the LTIR is retroactive to then. They needed to put him on the LTIR to be able to make two callups.

Andrew Gross: Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov (lower-body), and forward Kyle Palmieri (upper-body), and Cal Clutterbuck (upper-body) all skated on their own.

Defenseman Adam Pelech (suspected head), Simon Holmstrom (leg) and Oliver Wahlstrom (suspected head) didn’t skate yesterday.

Wes Crosby: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forwards Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling on the IR retroactively. Archibald is retroactive to Dec. 18th and Poehling is retroactive to Dec. 20th.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel suffered an upper-body injury last night. Coach Mike Sullivan after the games: “I can’t give any more specifics other than that at this point.”

Anthony Mingioni: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed goaltender Carter Hart on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor : Flyers coach John Tortorella said that Hart is in concussion protocol. He will travel with the team and start their final two games of the trip.

: Flyers coach John Tortorella said that Hart is in concussion protocol. He will travel with the team and start their final two games of the trip. Charlie O’Connor: Hart has been cleared for practice but not for games. The Flyers expect that he’ll be cleared on Saturday. If he does get cleared, he’ll play during their final two games of the road trip.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (shoulder) took part in some drills yesterday but didn’t take any contact.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly will likely return to the lineup tonight. The Leafs have been 12-2-1 without him.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that “I feel like a lot of guys are close,” when referring to their injured players. Defenseman Martin Fehervary practiced for the second time in a regular jersey. Forward T.J. Oshie practiced in a no-contact jersey. Forward Tom Wilson won’t play in their “next game” but “guys are pushing.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom has entered COVID protocol. Coach Laviolette on Backstrom: “At least it’s now; he’s still out. He wasn’t planning on playing tomorrow. Now he’s dealing w/ this. I think this will be quick. …he’ll be right back up to speed quick.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Carl Hagelin skated before practice. Coach Laviolette on Hagelin skating before practice.

“How good is that to see. He’s out there just testing, just seeing where he’s at. … Just wanted to get a feel. He’s still in the distant future. ”