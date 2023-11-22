NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Panthers, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, Penguins, Flyers, Kraken and Capitals

Chris Johnston: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson will be out for six to eight weeks with an oblique injury. He suffered the injury on Sunday against the Flyers.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Florida Panthers were fearing the worst with forward Aleksander Barkov but they may be getting lucky despite him not playing on Wednesday.

“In fact, the team had the day off Tuesday in between two games, but Barkov, I’m told, was skating a light-skate on Tuesday by himself to test out the knee. He has not been put on IR, that’s how encouraging the results have been that they have gotten here over the last day.”

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Jordan Harris is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. He’s undergoing further testing.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be out for six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Preds announce Cody Glass has been placed on injured reserve with an upper body injury. Here was the play where he got injured late. Definitely his right shoulder. Really sucks for Glass, who just came back from IR with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/UtqicL5WlX — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 21, 2023

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier will travel with the team but isn’t expected to play according to coach Lindy Ruff: “… we’ll see how he keeps progressing. He will come with us to practice (in DET), he won’t be playing.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan updated some of their injuries.

Forward Rickard Rakell is out longer-term with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Forward Bryan Rust is having a lower-body injury evaluated.

Forward Matt Nieto had a maintenance day.

Seth Rorabaugh : The NHL site has Rakell and Ruhwedel on the IR.

: The NHL site has Rakell and Ruhwedel on the IR. Cap Friendly: Rakell was put on the LTIR bringing their LTI salary pool to $5.775 million. They are using $625,000 of it already.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Marc Staal was activated from the IR.

Alison Luken: Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer was still being evaluated after leaving Monday’s game in the first period.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was able to fully participate in practice and coach Spencer Carbery thinks he’ll be good to go tonight but they’ll see: “We’ll see how he is . He’s missed quite a bit of time just w/ being sick over the last couple of weeks.”