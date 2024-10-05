NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Panthers, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, Maple Leafs, and Jets

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner left practice after losing an edge and crashing into the boards. Forward Yegor Chinakhov left practice after taking a high stick to the face.

Brian Hedger: Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth will likely start the season on the IR with a wrist injury. Defenseman Erik Gudbranson has a lower-body injury but did skate yesterday. Forward Gavin Brindley is out with a broken finger.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday and was being evaluated yesterday.

Aaron Portzline: Voronkov was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury and he could be out long-term.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forwards Tomas Nosek (upper-body) and Justin Sourdif (upper-body) are still a ways off according to coach Paul Maurice.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Artemi Panarin (lower-body) skated yesterday and is still considered day-to-day.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Jeremy Swayman, and the Dallas Stars

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson skated with the main group yesterday and rotated into some line rushes.

Matt Vensel: Penguins forward Bryan Rust hasn’t practiced since Tuesday.

Wes Crosby: Rust is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks haven’t ruled out Macklin Celebrini for tonight but it seems unlikely.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (upper-body) and forward Calle Jarnkrok (lower-body) are day-to-day.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman David Gustafsson has been day-to-day with a lower-body injury, was on the ice yesterday.