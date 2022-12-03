NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Blues, Mpale Leafs and Canucks

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine returned last night from injury to face his old team, the Winnipeg Jets: “It’s definitely frustrating for me, but crying about it is not going to help. I just have to work myself back. I’m happy to be playing tonight and get back into rhythm and hopefully have a good rest of the season.”

CBJ Center: Aaron Portzline said that defenseman Jake Bean has had surgery and is likely done for the season. He suffered a similar injury to Zach Werenski.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Bertuzzi had surgery on his hand yesterday morning and will about for six weeks.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube yesterday said that forward Brayden Schenn is questionable for today’s game: “We’ll see. It’s been nagging on him for a while now. Keep him off today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

He suffered a lower-body injury recently.

Lou Korac: Berube added that they probably shouldn’t have played him Thursday night but Schenn wants to play through it.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Calle Jarnkrok will be out for at least two weeks with a groin injury.

Luke Fox: Injured Jarnkrok won’t travel with the team on their road trip.

Defenseman T.J. Brodie will be traveling with the team but likely won’t play against the Lightning or Stars.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that goaltender Thatcher Demko was meeting with doctors yesterday afternoon and his stall in the dressing was occupied by Collin Delia. There seems to be a “long-term worry about Demko.”

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks recalled goaltender Collin Delia on an emergency basis.

Patrick Johnston: “Demko grasped for the top of his thigh, which suggested to me the pain was in that area, so a possible groin/core muscle issue makes sense.”