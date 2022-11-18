NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Flyers, Leafs and Jets

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Jake Bean on the IR. He is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will be out for one to two weeks.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood was walking around the dressing room after the game.

Coach Pete DeBoer said it was an upper-body injury and added: “We’re going to go home and get him checked out, but obviously, you never like to see that. … He’s not in any danger, he’s coherent, all of that stuff.”

Craig Morgan: Wedgewood had a massive back spasm.

Scott Wedgewood was stretchered off the ice after suffering an apparent injury while making two wonderful saves on an Anton Lundell breakaway. pic.twitter.com/254F3tV57T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2022

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice on forward Anthony Duclair: “He’s on course. This is a long-term injury. I can’t tell you that we’re shooting for this day. It’s healing. We’ve got a great team of people and doctors here he’s working with.

Everybody seems happy, but they’re still not putting a start date on that. The first stage for us is when we can get him in a boot and when we can get him back out on the ice. Once that happens, we’ll have a better idea.”

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was at the arena yesterday getting some treatment. There is no timetable on his return.

Evason said “Hopefully we’ll have him sooner than later,” but didn’t know if he’ll be out longer than a week.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson didn’t get clearance play just yet.

Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers have added Patrick Brown to their roster.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov‘s knee isn’t 100 percent and coach Sheldon Keefe doesn’t expect him to play this weekend.

John Lu: The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Mason Appleton on the IR with a wrist injury.

Scott Billeck: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that they aren’t considering surgery for Nikolaj Ehlers as an option just yet but added that everything is on the table. He also wouldn’t confirm if Ehlers is dealing with a groin injury.