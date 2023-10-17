NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Craig Merz: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins missed last night’s game with an illness. He left Saturday’s game after two periods because of the illness.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy is out week-to-week according to GM Bill Guerin. They’ll know more when they get home from their road trip. It doesn’t appear to be an LTIR situation.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will be out long-term with a significant injury. They are still running tests.

Eric Engels: “Initial word I’m receiving on Canadiens’ Kirby Dach is he has a torn ACL+torn MCL in his knee. There are more tests being done, and we’ll wait for Habs to officially confirm once they’re received all the info, but this puts Dach’s season at risk if it ends up being the case.”

Amanada Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Nosek missed last night’s game. He’s listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield is listed as day-to-day after blocking a shot during their game against the Sabres. It’s not known if he’ll be able to go tonight.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier didn’t practice yesterday. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen skated but didn’t practice.

Jordan Hall: Flyers coach John Tortorella said that Couturier’s injury is not related to his back, he’s just a little banged up.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic didn’t practice yesterday. He missed the final two periods of Saturday’s game.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich could be out for one to two weeks with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Brandon Tanev is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury that he suffered on October 10th against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on Ilya Mikheyev injury status: “There’s a good possibility he’s going to play a game on this road trip, but he’s progressing.”

Defenseman Carson Soucy will be a game-time decision tonight versus the Flyers.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo didn’t practice.