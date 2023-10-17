NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and a Salary Cap Issue

The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander may not be close on money

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander’s agent Lewis Gross remain tight-lipped on where contract extension talks are at. The sides do seem motivated to bridge the gap and getting a deal done. Nylander seems to want that but they may not be close on money yet.

It’s hard to predict where this is going and a timeline for it.

There is the risk of injury from Nylander’s standpoint that could hurt his leverage, and there is the risk from the Leafs side of possibly losing him for no return after the season.

Four teams started a man short, the NHL needs to address the issue

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the NHL needing to address their salary cap situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Four teams on opening night dressing one man short on their roster because of either an untimely injury or a suspension or whatever it might be that forced their hand.

First off, it speaks to the bullshit factor that the league and the PA are now in a fourth consecutive season of a flat cap world. This should have been negotiated this past summer. The PA felt like they were giving something up if they changed the escrow amount, which I think there was a way to do it and softly adjust that and not have it make a difference to players.

But nonetheless, here we are. Not only has it cost players jobs by virtue of, five, six years ago every team was carrying 23 guys. Now some teams are carrying 21, on game days 20. Players are being shuttled back and forth to the minors on paper transactions to save cap space.

And four freaking teams on opening night are going 11 and 6, including the Canucks and Oilers head-to-head in Van.