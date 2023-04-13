NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Penguins, Sharks and Golden Knights

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward David Krejci will be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said they expect defenseman Josh Manson to be ready to return to the lineup for the start of the playoffs.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen could return to the lineup in one of their next two games according to Bednar.

Defenseman Cale Makar had a scheduled off day yesterday.

Bednar on forward Gabriel Landeskog.

“I still don’t have an update on him either,” Bednar said. “He’s a work in progress and just seeing how it goes. He’s pushing himself to the limits of what he feels like he can do.”

Justin Guerriero of Pittsburgh Tribune-Live: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers and will likely activate defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the LTIR. Pettersson’s been on the LTIR since March 18th.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is out shorter-term with a lower-body injury. He doesn’t require surgery.

Wednesday’s NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and Mark Stone were on the ice for the optional skate yesterday morning.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore took part in their optional skate for the first time since he suffered his injury. He was in a no-contact jersey.