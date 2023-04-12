NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Boston Bruins: Forward David Krejci was held out of last night’s game and won’t play in their final game on Thursday according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Steve Conroy: Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. Forward Nick Foligno practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram returned to the lineup last night.

Puck Pedia: After last night’s game, and if Byram plays in their two remaining games, he’ll achieve $425,000 in performance bonuses for TOI/GP and for Points/PG.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen practiced in a regular jersey and is getting close but wasn’t ready to play last night.

Evan Rawal: Avs defenseman Cale Makar stayed out for their morning skate yesterday but he didn’t do any of the drills.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson missed last night’s game.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino still hasn’t been cleared to play yet.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok returned yesterday. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray has a concussion and didn’t travel with the team. GM Kyle Dubas said he is progressing.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov is dealing with some sort of injury and is unlikely to play on Thursday either.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Mark Stone didn’t practice with the team yesterday on a scheduled day off.

Paul Delos Santos: Golden Knights missed last night’s game after suffering an undisclosed injury last week. He also missed Saturday’s game.

Defenseman Shea Theodore skated yesterday but did not play last night.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was having a lower-body injury evaluated.

“I don’t think he’s long term,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday. “I saw him this morning, he wasn’t doing too bad. We’re certainly out for tomorrow. We’ll see on Thursday.”

Roman Stubbs: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin didn’t travel with the team and missed last night’s game.

Also out for the Capitals were T.J. Oshie, Nic Dowd, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha.