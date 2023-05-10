NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Stars, Oilers, Kraken, and Maple Leafs

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that they don’t have any players who currently require offseason surgery.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Gabriel Landeskog will be having surgery today on his right knee – a cartilage transplant. He is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Peter Baugh: Landeskog: "I've talked to numerous doctors and medical experts, getting opinions, learning about what the different procedures would be. This is the one we feel like is the best way forward, the best solution for me to come back and play hockey again."

Evan Rawal: Landeskog that the procedure has an 85 percent success rate but it's an uncommon surgery for elite athletes. He talked to Lonzo Ball who had the surgery a few months ago.

: Landeskog that the procedure has an 85 percent success rate but it’s an uncommon surgery for elite athletes. He talked to Lonzo Ball who had the surgery a few months ago. Marc Methot: “I had the same surgery performed on my left knee. It’s a brutal rehab process and mine never recovered to a point that made skating at the NHL level possible. However, I do wish him well and hopefully, he gets back to playing. I should add that Doctor Brian Cole (Chicago Bulls team Dr) performed the surgery on me as well.”

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea didn’t skate yesterday due to having the flu.

Dallas Stars: Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman didn’t skate yesterday but is expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Forward Mattias Janmark skated with the team. He’s been out for a week. Concussion protocol is for a week, though there was no concussion confirmed.

Alison Lukin: Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Daniel Sprong is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Kate Shefte: Kraken Forward Jared McCann returned to the lineup after missing the past six games from a concussion.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov didn’t practice yesterday.