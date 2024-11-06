NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avs, Kings, Islanders, Sharks, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Dave McCarthy: Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke left last night’s game in the first period after taking a hit from Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Jonathan Drouin is “close” to returning to the lineup but he’s not sure which game.

Corey Masisak: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an update on defenseman Cale Makar after the game. Bednar said that Makar “tweaked something” in the second period.

Jessi Pierce: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury. He left Monday’s game in the second period.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov remains day-to-day and missed last night’s game. That is the second game in a row that he’s missed and five of the last six games.

Max Miller: The San Jose Sharks have activated forwards Macklin Celebrini and Ty Dellandrea from the IR.

Frank Seravalli: Sources said that doctors said that St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway is going to be fine. There is no swelling around his neck and his airways were open and unobstructed. He was taken to the hospital.

Dylan Holloway leaves the game on a stretcher after being hit in the neck area with a puck. pic.twitter.com/OmMM2kORHM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2024

Lou Korac: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

“He’s been fighting through it a little bit, so obviously he’s out tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the morning skate Tuesday. “ a little bit.”

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy shed the no-contact jersey and had on a regular jersey. He’s missed their past 10 games with a lower-body injury.