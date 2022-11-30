NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers and Maple Leafs

Conor Ryan: The Boston Bruins have activated defenseman Derek Forbort from the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: After Anton Stralman cleared waivers, Forbert was activated from the LTIR.

The Bruins can currently have an end-of-year salary cap hit $83.12 million. They have $34,000 in projected salary cap space.

They can add a $46,000 cap hit today or $148,000 at the trade deadline.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) and forward Sam Lafferty (back) will both be out for at least a week, with Tinordi out possibly longer.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Aleksander Barkov is still in South Florida and is feeling better but there is no update on whether or not he’ll join them on their road trip at some point.

“I don’t have a timeline but we’re more confident and feeling better about where he’s at than we were .”

Priyanta Emrith: Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey took warmups last night but was a late scratch with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that defenseman Jacob Trouba is banged up a bit and when asked if he’d sit for a game or two to heal up: “No. He takes some practice days off. He wouldn’t allow that. Trust me.”

David Pagnotta: The Flyers have activated forward Scott Laughton from the IR.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson was on the ice for their morning skate again.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Ilya Samsonov is still considered day-to-day. They see how is he today and go from there.