NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Avs, Red Wings, Predators, Islanders, Rangers, Senators and Maple Leafs

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Derek Forbort on the LTIR.

Cap Friendly: The Boston Bruins now have $2,787,500 in cap space.

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is one of several Bruins players who have been sick over the past week.

The reverse hit elbow from JJ Peterka on Charlie McAvoy that knocked him out of last nights game with an upper body injury. At the very least should have been a penalty on the ice pic.twitter.com/C28GBanZ4J — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 8, 2023

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine didn’t travel with the team to New York.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Andrew Cogliano returned to the lineup last night.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward J.T. Compher missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators forward Thomas Novak was activated from the IR.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield: “Any time you have a lower-body injury, it’s a pain to work through, and I’m still dealing with it a little bit Some nights are better than others. That’s for sure.”

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow (puck to face) and Chris Kreider (possible lower-body) were not on the ice for practice.

Forward Filip Chytil has now been out for five weeks after he took a hit.

Colin Stephenson: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette does expect Chytil to be able to return to the lineup at some point.

Darren Dreger: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will be out for at least four weeks. He doesn’t need surgery.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators have placed Chabot on the LTIR.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll needed help getting off the ice last night.

TSN: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Woll will miss some time.

“It’s unfortunate, right,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said post-game. “He’s been playing so well. He was building such great momentum here on his season and his career. It’s a setback here now.

“He’s going to miss some time, for sure. We’ll determine the extent of it once we get home. Obviously, he’s the big reason why we get two points here tonight.”