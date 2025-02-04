NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Kings, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Sens, Flyers, Pens, Leafs, and Canucks

Boston Bruins: Coach Joe Sacco on injured defenseman Hampus Lindholm: “It’s unlikely that we’re going to see Hampus before the break. We’re erring on the side of caution right now as far as that goes. That’s the plan right now…no setback, that’s where we’re at in his progress.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko was hit by a puck on Sunday while sitting on the bench and is now out with a broken jaw.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets injured timelines:

Boone Jenner – after the Four Nations

Sean Monahan – mid to late March

Erik Gudbranson – mid to late March

Yegor Chinakhov – no timetable

Kirill Marchenko – TBD

Dante Fabbro – TBD

Aaron Portzline: Fabbro took an elbow to the face and is out Tuesday, possibly longer.

Frank Seravalli: Sources said that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry will be out for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (upper-body) skated on his own yesterday.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson and defenseman Jonas Brodin were on the ice yesterday. Brodin’s been out since January 7th.

NHL: New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula practiced yesterday and could return to the lineup. He’s been out since January 5th.

NHL: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark is close to returning after 40+ day absence with a bad back. He plans on playing for Sweden in the Four-Nations Face-off, with some wondering if that is a smart move.

Robby Stanley: Ullmark was the Senators backup last night.

Forward Nick Cousins had left knee surgery on Friday. Last week coach Travis Green said he’d be out for at least eight weeks, but that was before the surgery was announced.

Daily Faceoff: Senators forward Josh Norris is week-to-week with a mid-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Nicolas Deslauriers could be activated from the IR. He’s been out since November 9th with an upper-body injury.

Forwards Owen Tippett (upper body) and Ryan Poehling (upper body) and defenseman Egor Zamula (upper body) are day-to-day.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower-body) was on the ice before practice. He took yesterday off.

Coach Mike Sullivan said there is no change to Malkin’s status.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said they’re unsure if forward Mitch Marner will be able to play tonight against the Flames.

Mark Masters: Berube on if Marner and Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be out tonight: “No, not necessarily … We’ll see how they (Mitch & Ekman-Larsson) are tomorrow”

Rick Dhaliwal: JP Barry, the agent for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes said that he just has bumps and bruises and is nothing serious. Barry doesn’t see him missing the Four Nations Face-off.

