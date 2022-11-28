NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Wild, Rangers, Sharks, Lightning and Maple Leafs

NHL.com: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Craig Smith suffered an upper-body injury on Friday and is day-to-day.

Forward Trent Frederic has missed two games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Derek Forbort has missed the past 11 games with a hand injury.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery:

“On everybody’s it’s day to day. No one has received bad news, which is good, but how quickly they are going to be back, we don’t know.”

Calgary Flames: The Flames have activated defenseman Michael Stone from the IR.

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock has been out since November 1st in concussion protocol. He skated with the team yesterday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Evan Rodrigues will be out for two to four weeks.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Darren Helm are out with lower-body injuries. Avs coach Bednar on both:

“Bo skated yesterday, today. He’s on his own. ‘Helmer,’ same thing. So hopefully those guys will be in a position to . The idea is to get them a few days of skating on their own, going through some things, and then hopefully get them with (skills coach) Shawn (Allard) here while we’re gone on the road, hopefully early in the week, if not early to midweek, and start ramping them up to get them joining the group.”

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have placed forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod on the IR. Forward Tyler Benson was activated from the IR and recalled from the AHL. James Hamblin was also recalled from the AHL.

Mark Spector: Yamamoto has been dealing with head/neck issues since the preseason.

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missed two games with an illness before returning yesterday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren is listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Adam Fox missed practice yesterday with an illness.

Forward Vincent Trocheck was given a maintenance day.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro won’t travel with the team on their road as they await results from his x-rays.

Curtis Pashelka : Sharks coach David Quinn on Ferraro’s injury: “I don’t think too serious. I think he’ll be back sooner than probably we thought a couple days ago. So we’re still in the evaluation process.”

Curtis Pashelka: It's a lower-body injury for Ferraro.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Rudolfs Balcers will miss their next three games starting tonight with an upper-body injury that he suffered on Friday.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach said Sheldon Keefe said he doesn’t know about a timeline for goaltender Ilya Samsonov, but says he’s getting closer and doing more each time he’s on the ice.