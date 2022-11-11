NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Hurricanes, Stars, Red Wings, Devils, Penguins, Blues and Canucks

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup last night.

Puck Pedia: The Bruins have placed Derek Forbort on the LTIR. With Mike Reilly clearing waivers and being sent to the AHL, along with Forbort’s $3 million cap hit, they had enough space to activate McAvoy.

They now have $887,500 in project cap space in their LTIR pool.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau briefly skated yesterday morning.

Calgary Flames: Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Denis Gurianov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury,

Owen Newkirk: Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger fully practiced yesterday and said it’s “possible” that he plays today.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Elmer Soderblom is listed as day-to-day and missed last night’s game.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek left last night’s game early.

Ryan Novozinsky: Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Vanecek after the game: “no concern about Vitek.”

Rob Rossi: Though there was no practice yesterday or official updates, it sounds like the Pittsburgh Penguins got some encouraging news on defenseman Jan Rutta. He left Wednesday’s game early with an injury.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues placed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Tanner Pearson had surgery on his hand and will be out for four to six weeks.