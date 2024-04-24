NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Lightning, Leafs, Capitals, and the Canucks

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is week-to-week according to Jim Montgomery and isn’t traveling with the team to Toronto.

Conor Ryan: Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort did travel with the team but is day-to-day and won’t play in Game 3.

Chip Alexander: (Hurricanes didn’t practice yesterday) Carolina Hurricanes coach said that they’d find more out on Brett Pesce‘s injury yesterday and they are in the “wait and see” mode.

Daily Faceoff – Fantasy: Brind’Amour said after the game on Monday that it’s “not looking good” for Pesce.

If Pesce is out for awhile this is one of the more freakish injuries I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/FdTu9oLqCS — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) April 23, 2024

Shawn Roarke of NHL.com: Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast has missed their first two games with an upper-body injury and hasn’t practiced. Coach Brind’Amour said that if he doesn’t practice today, he definitely won’t be playing in Game 3.

Darrin Bauming of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sean Walker left in the third period after a collision but coach Jared Bednar said after that “he’s fine, completely fine.”

Florida Panthers: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Ryan Lomberg missed last night’s game with an illness.

Sam Bennett went down the tunnel with an apparent hand injury. pic.twitter.com/tYrj7vHbMF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024

New Jersey Devils: Forward Timo Meier will have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on Filip Chytil‘s progress: “Any time a player is out there and being pushed in practice and drills… they’re probably getting better conditioned, a better feel for the puck, better feel for game-like situations… For me, it is noticeable that he looks good out there.”

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot missed last night’s game.

Erik Erlendsson: Also missing last night’s game for the Lightning were forward Tyler Motte and defenseman Nick Perbix.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe yesterday on forward William Nylander: “Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he’s a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say.”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defensemen Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin missed last night’s game.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio took part in their morning skate yesterday in a no-contact jersey doing some light stick handling. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko missed last night’s game and is questionable for the rest of their first-round series with the Predators.

Adam Kimelman: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that Demko is out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Tyler Myers missed last night’s game due to a flu.