NHL Rumors: Changes Will Be Coming In Toronto, and Five Trade Destinations for Mitch Marner

Eyes will be on the Toronto Maple Leafs fallout

Ryan Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Keys to the offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Projected 2024-25 cap space: $19,205,333

2024 draft picks: 1st, 4th, 5th, 5th (CGY), 5th (VAN), 7th, 7th (OTT)

The Maple Leafs became a more physical team after adding Ryan Reaves, Joel Edmundson and Ilya Lyubushkin, but the end results were the same.

A decision will have to be made regarding their core, and feels like a shift is needed this offseason.

Sheldon Keefe got a contract extension but that may not save his job after the first-round loss. Will there be assistant coaching changes? Guy Boucher handles their power play – they were 5 % in the playoffs compared to 24 % in the regular season.

Pierre LeBrun: “Changes are likely coming for the Leafs but just a reminder that ‘blowing it up’ is not easy with core guys with full no-move clauses. Players have lots of leverage with those clauses. Trades are rarely full value as a result. Something to remember in the weeks ahead.”

Five trade destinations for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has one year left on his contract at $10.9 million and a no-movement clause. A look at five teams that may look long and hard about trading for the winger.

Chicago Blackhawks – They have the salary cap and Connor Bedard. Marner might be okay with waiving his NMC to play with Bedard and possibly Macklin Celebrini. The Maple Leafs may want a No. 1 defenseman for Marner but that won’t be coming from the Blackhawks. Taking Seth Jones at $9.5 million through 2029-30 and a NMC likely won’t work. Picks and prospects might interest the Leafs.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Have some promising young players that would interest the Maple Leafs. Marner may not be interested in playing for the Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh Penguins – GM Kyle Dubas is very familiar with Marner. Marner may not want to go to Pittsburgh and would they even have the pieces to acquire him?

St. Louis Blues – Would a Marner for Pavel Buchnevich deal make some sense? Some other pieces may need to be included. Buchnevich has a year left and an extension wouldn’t cost as much as Marner’s.

Utah – They have the have the prospects, picks, and the roster players to make a deal work. Would Marner want to be the star in the new market? The unexpected in Utah may not interest Marner.