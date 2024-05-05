NHL Rumors: Changes Will Be Coming In Toronto, and Five Trade Destinations for Mitch Marner
Up next
Author

Eyes will be on the Toronto Maple Leafs fallout

Ryan Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Keys to the offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Projected 2024-25 cap space: $19,205,333

2024 draft picks: 1st, 4th, 5th, 5th (CGY), 5th (VAN), 7th, 7th (OTT)

The Maple Leafs became a more physical team after adding Ryan Reaves, Joel Edmundson and Ilya Lyubushkin, but the end results were the same.

A decision will have to be made regarding their core, and feels like a shift is needed this offseason.

Sheldon Keefe got a contract extension but that may not save his job after the first-round loss. Will there be assistant coaching changes? Guy Boucher handles their power play – they were 5 % in the playoffs compared to 24 % in the regular season.

Pierre LeBrun: “Changes are likely coming for the Leafs but just a reminder that ‘blowing it up’ is not easy with core guys with full no-move clauses. Players have lots of leverage with those clauses. Trades are rarely full value as a result. Something to remember in the weeks ahead.”

Five trade destinations for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has one year left on his contract at $10.9 million and a no-movement clause. A look at five teams that may look long and hard about trading for the winger.

Chicago Blackhawks – They have the salary cap and Connor Bedard. Marner might be okay with waiving his NMC to play with Bedard and possibly Macklin Celebrini. The Maple Leafs may want a No. 1 defenseman for Marner but that won’t be coming from the Blackhawks. Taking Seth Jones at $9.5 million through 2029-30 and a NMC likely won’t work. Picks and prospects might interest the Leafs.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Have some promising young players that would interest the Maple Leafs. Marner may not be interested in playing for the Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh Penguins – GM Kyle Dubas is very familiar with Marner. Marner may not want to go to Pittsburgh and would they even have the pieces to acquire him?

St. Louis Blues – Would a Marner for Pavel Buchnevich deal make some sense? Some other pieces may need to be included. Buchnevich has a year left and an extension wouldn’t cost as much as Marner’s.

Utah – They have the have the prospects, picks, and the roster players to make a deal work. Would Marner want to be the star in the new market? The unexpected in Utah may not interest Marner.

 

 