NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Buyout Speculation

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Los Angeles Kings sent Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets for Pierre-Luc Dubois last offseason. The Kings then signed him to an eight-year contract extension with an $8.5 million cap hit.

In 82 games this season Dubois scored 16 goals and added 24 assists. He was demoted to the fourth line during the playoffs and didn’t get a shot on net in their final three playoff games.

Buyout Option: The buyout window opens on June 15th or 48 hours after the Stanley Cup is awarded. (Buyout numbers are listed below.)

Trade Option: If the Kings want to try and recoup something, a trade could be an option but there won’t be a lot of eager buyers. He doesn’t have any trade protection before July 1st when his no-movement clause kicks in for four years. The Kings would have to retain salary.

Keep him and hope for the best: He’s only 25 and has been close three 30 goal seasons before. Would a new coach change Dubois’ fortunes? Should he be a winger?

NHL Media: June 24th is the latest date that the NHL could award the Stanley Cup

Puck Pedia: Dubois will turn 26-years-old on June 24th.

“If the cup is awarded June 23, they cannot buy him out until after he turns 26, meaning 2/3 buyout.

If cup is awarded before June 22, they could potentially buy him out before he turns 26, making it a 1/3 buyout.”

Buyout numbers if at 1/3