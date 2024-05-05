NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Buyout Speculation

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Los Angeles Kings sent Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets for Pierre-Luc Dubois last offseason. The Kings then signed him to an eight-year contract extension with an $8.5 million cap hit.
In 82 games this season Dubois scored 16 goals and added 24 assists. He was demoted to the fourth line during the playoffs and didn’t get a shot on net in their final three playoff games.
Buyout Option: The buyout window opens on June 15th or 48 hours after the Stanley Cup is awarded. (Buyout numbers are listed below.)
Trade Option: If the Kings want to try and recoup something, a trade could be an option but there won’t be a lot of eager buyers. He doesn’t have any trade protection before July 1st when his no-movement clause kicks in for four years. The Kings would have to retain salary.
Keep him and hope for the best: He’s only 25 and has been close three 30 goal seasons before. Would a new coach change Dubois’ fortunes? Should he be a winger?
NHL Media: June 24th is the latest date that the NHL could award the Stanley Cup
Puck Pedia: Dubois will turn 26-years-old on June 24th.
“If the cup is awarded June 23, they cannot buy him out until after he turns 26, meaning 2/3 buyout.
If cup is awarded before June 22, they could potentially buy him out before he turns 26, making it a 1/3 buyout.”
Buyout numbers if at 1/3
|24-25
|25-26
|26-27
|27-28
|28-29
|29-30
|30-31
|Annual Buyout Cost
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|
Actual Cap Hit
|
$1.63M
|
$1.53M
|
$2.53M
|
$3.78M
|
$3.80M
|
$3.82M
|
$2.82M
|
Savings
100.0%
|
$6.87M
|
$6.97M
|
$5.97M
|
$4.72M
|
$4.70M
|
$4.68M
|
$5.68M
|31-32
|32-33
|33-34
|34-35
|35-36
|36-37
|37-38
|Annual Buyout Cost
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|$1.13M
|
Actual Cap Hit
|
$1.13M
|
$1.13M
|
$1.13M
|
$1.13M
|
$1.13M
|
$1.13M
|
$1.13M
|
Savings
100.0%
|
$-1.13M
|
$-1.13M
|
$-1.13M
|
$-1.13M
|
$-1.13M
|
$-1.13M
|
$-1.13M
NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Top 50 NHL Free Agents
Jack Han: “My thoughts: – PLD is more of a winger than a center -…more of a shooter than a playmaker -…more of a down-low/around the net guy than a transition/high OZ guy.”
- Austin Stanovich: “I’ve been saying this since the day the trade went through, PLD is a winger not a C. But 3 different orgs have tried to force him into C so what do I know? I’ll also add trading for him and then forcing him to the half-wall on the PP instead of putting him in front was dumb.”
Jack Han: “I’ve seen lots of chatter about potential buyout for Dubois, but the optimist part of me believes he’s the best available linemate for Byfield’s next step in development.”
Austin Stanovich: “100% agree here too, QB to 1C and Dubois on his wing to start next season like I’ve been saying. If you aren’t going to buy PLD out, you have to utilize him like an $8.5 mil forward. 80-55 should be the top line wing/center pair.”